'All Is Well': HD Kumaraswamy Avers Amid Talks Of Ruffled Feathers In JDS

Responding to the internal rift in the Janata Dal (Secular), former CM and party leader H D Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters said that the party will fight as one unit after resolving differences. Kumaraswamy also informed that he will continue to contest from the Channapatna assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

Notably, party supremo H D Devegowda and son H D Kumaraswamy recently personally visited the miffed party leader and MLA MLA GT Devegowda to solve differences between them. He was reportedly not happy with the party not giving tickets to his son in the 2019 by-elections and thus didn’t attend a single public function for over a year.

‘Will organise our party’: Kumaraswamy

The friction areas in the specific constituencies will be ironed out and solved for the party to reorganise itself, assured Kumaraswamy, “We have tried to solve all the frictions in the respective areas. By solving all the problems, with the good atmosphere we are going to organise our party,” talking to Republic TV and also informed he will fight from the Channapatna seat, which he currently represents.

#BREAKING | JD(S) reaches out ahead of 2023 polls as HD Devegowda meets party leaders.



Tune in - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/FmhxTxJ62H — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

Notably, GT Devegowda got emotional as soon as H D Devegowda reached his residence. He fell onto his feet to seek blessings. It’s important to mention this comes days after JDS will kick off its 'Pancharatna Rathyatra' scheduled to commence on November 1.

‘Non-alliance with AIMIM will not affect JDS' future’

AIMIM’s refusal to ally with JDS in no way will affect the party’s future, said Kumaraswamy. “That (AIMIM refusal to ally with JDS) is not going to affect our party’s future because we have not discussed anything with him. We have not offered any future election combination. No discussion was going on between both the parties,” he said, and added that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress is out of the public memory and will have no effect on JDS' prospects in the state.

(Image: Republic)