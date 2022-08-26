'All Is Well In Jharkhand': JMM Claims Support Of More Than 50 MLAs; BJP Takes Dig

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday claimed that a number of BJP leaders are in touch with their party. This comes a day after the Election Commission of India submitted its report on the mine lease case to Governor Ramesh Bais recommending the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA.

JMM Vs BJP in Jharkhand

As the MLAs arrived at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence to attend a meeting of UPA MLAs, senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that they have more than 50 MLAs and some BJP MLAs are also in touch. He stated that they will comfortably prove the majority when asked by the Governor. However, BJP has refuted JMM's claims.

"We have more than 50 MLAs. A number of BJP leaders are also in touch with us. We are comfortably enjoying the majority and whenever the Governor asks we will prove our majority", said JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Jharkhand Health Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta stated, "All is well. Our government is in majority. We will follow whatever our Congress President Sonia Gandhi will say".

Ranchi | All is well. Our government is in majority. We will follow whatever our Congress President Sonia Gandhi will say: Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta pic.twitter.com/zkg8ySEJ94 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Jharkhand Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey also said, "Whatever decision JMM takes, as the major party of the alliance, Congress will support it. The top leadership of Congress has instructed us for the same".

BJP takes dig at JMM

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey refuted JMM claims and took a dig at the Jharkhand government stating that JMM MLAs are being taken to Chhattisgarh and from now after his party and central agencies he will also provide information about the JMM. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP wrote in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, MLAs are being taken to Baramuda in Chhattisgarh in three buses. I will continue to give information about BJP, agency as well as JMM".

झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के सूत्रों के अनुसार तीन बसों से विधायकों को छत्तीसगढ़ के बारामुदा ले ज़ाया जा रहा है । मैं भाजपा,एजेंसी के साथ साथ अब झामुमो की सूचना भी लगातार देता रहूँगा — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that amid the possibility of CM Hemant Soren being disqualified, BJP's Nishikant Dubey earlier demanded mid-term polls in the state. As per Raj Bhavan sources, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais will take a call today on the Election Commission of India's opinion on the disqualification of Hemant Soren as an MLA.

Mine Lease Case

Hemant Soren was served a notice by the EC on May 2 for allegedly misusing his office as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year. In his response to the EC, Soren argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, had sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The EC's recommendation to disqualify CM Soren also comes in the backdrop of multiple raids in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining scam case. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the matter, arrested a middleman named Prem Prakash on Thursday, after day-long raids at 17 locations linked to him. Notably, two AK-47 rifles were recovered from his premises which the Ranchi police claimed belonged to security personnel.

(Image: ANI/PTI)