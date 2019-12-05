BJP's Padalkar: All Maharashtra Party Workers Meeting To Be Organized In Pune

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar has requested the withdrawal of cases in the ST reservation protests by the Dhangar community. The BJP leader said that a meeting regarding the same is to be held in Pune where data on all the cases on the party workers in Maharashtra and will be gathered and presented before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawal. Several protests were held in Maharashtra demanding ST reservation to the Dhangar community, during which cases were filed against the protestors.