All Non-BJP CMs To Meet After Assembly Poll Results To Form 'alternative' For 2024: NCP

In a big revelation on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik asserted that all non-BJP CMs will meet after March 10, when the results of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are declared.

Speaking to the media after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing the central investigative agencies to pressurise the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Malik affirmed that no MVA constituent will be scared of such tactics. Maintaining that BJP will be defeated in the poll-bound states, he claimed that non-BJP parties shall form an alternative to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nawab Malik remarked, "In the coming few days, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and prepare a strategy to fight against the misuse of the central agencies. KCR was silent till recently. Now, he has also opened a front against BJP. He is also going to meet Uddhav Thackeray. Stalin said that he will meet Mamata Banerjee. The CMs of non-BJP governments will sit together. BJP is definitely losing looking at the situation in the 5 states. All leaders will sit together after March 10 and form an alternative."

"The conspiracy to topple governments by threatening leaders will not go on in the country. Especially in Maharashtra, the leaders of all three parties will not be scared by such action. The government will function for 5 years and even 25 years. And we will effect a change of guard at the Centre in 2024 by forming an alternative," the NCP spokesperson said.

Opposition seeks to unite for 2024 battle

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post in 2024. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi."

In the last few weeks, the Telangana CM has also started attacking BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. On February 13, KCR announced that he will soon meet both Banerjee as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in an endeavour to unite political parties against the BJP government. Similarly, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also indicated that a conclave of all non-BJP CMs will take place in the national capital soon.