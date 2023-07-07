All not well within the NCP-Sena alliance over allocation of berths?

Amid the tussle between the senior and the junior Pawar over the NCP party symbol and name, a new kind of trouble within the newly formed alliance between the NCP and the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra government brewed. As heavy discussions followed over the allocation of berths or portfolios to the NCP leaders, resistance from the Shinde camp emerged.

In the meeting that was held yesterday (July 6) at Ajit Pawar's residence in Devgiri, where all heavyweight politicians like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Umesh Patil, and other MLCs were also present, serious discussions about the strategy in place took centrestage.

What was the crucial meeting all about?

This crucial meeting that began early morning on Thursday ended late in the evening after back-to-back deliberations and discussions with many within the NCP camp.

“Today a lot of our supporters and ministers came together to formulate a strategy and a plan for the smooth functioning of the party. There’s no fight within the NCP and Shiv Sena MLAs over cabinet expansion. A statement over the same will be issued soon,” said NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde speaking about the meeting while leaving Ajit Pawar’s residence.

Speaking on the Cabinet expansion, NCP MLA Umesh Patil who was a part of the key meeting, said everything will be decided by the Ajit Pawar faction in 2 days.

Amid the statements by NCP leaders attending the crucial meeting at Ajit Pawar’s residence, an official press release from his office took a jibe at Sharad Pawar. Hitting out at the NCP supremo, the statement said, "The meeting headed by Sharad Pawar in Delhi is unconstitutional and lacks no legal sanctity.”

Responding to the claims, Sharad Pawar said, "I'm the president of NCP. There's no importance in what he says."