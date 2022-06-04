Last Updated:

All Odisha Ministers Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle; New Mins To Take Oath On Sunday

The ministers have handed over their resignations to the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The oath ceremony on Sunday will take place at Raj Bhavan.

Kamal Joshi
Odisha

In a massive development, all the ministers in the Odisha cabinet have resigned ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. The new ministers will take oath on Sunday at 12 noon, according to official sources.

This development comes days after the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BDL) government completed three years of its five-year tenure on May 29. 

On Friday, the ruling BJP in Odisha registered a landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar by-poll with its candidate Alaka Mohanty winning by a margin of 66,122 votes, pushing the opposition BJP to the third position for the first time since 2019.

In the by-polls, Mohanty secured 93,953 votes to defeat nearest Congress rival Kishore Patel, who secured 27,831 votes. BJP candidate Radharani Panda secured 22,630 votes and lost her deposit, according to the ELection Commission.

