All Parties Should Adopt Hindutva As Their Platform: VHP On Rahul Gandhi's Post On Who Is Hindu

All political parties should adopt Hindutva as their platform so nothing would be left for disputes, said VHP general secretary Milind Parande on Sunday. He was responding to questions about a post, titled ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X.

“A Hindu looks at herself and everyone in this ocean of life with love, compassion and respect because she understands we are all swimming and drowning in exactly the same waters...The duty to defend the weak is what a Hindu calls her Dharma,” Gandhi wrote on X.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary was speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur.

Parande said the entire world will have to come closer to the Hindu thought and adopt it as it is beneficial for mankind.

“It is a matter of joy if this is happening. More and more people should join (Hindu thought). All political parties should adopt Hindutva as their platform so nothing would be left for disputes,” he said.

“A few things said by him (Rahul Gandhi) are good. It’s a good start. Certainly, the world will get drawn towards Hindu thought,” he added. PTI CLS NR