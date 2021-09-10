All-party Delegation Led By Sidhu To Meet Farmers Over Punjab Poll Campaign, BJP Snubbed

The Congress is leading an all-party delegation to meet farmer leaders on Thursday. The political parties have been invited to discuss the 2022 poll campaign with the farmers. As per sources, all Punjab political parties apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Kisan leaders today. The BJP delegation has not been invited by the farmer leaders. Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be leading the all-party delegation.

Sources have told Republic TV, that the poll campaign for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections is on the agenda of the meeting. Reports have stated that farmers are asking for a delay in political rallies by all parties in the state.

Their demand for a delay in campaigning was first echoed on September 4, when farmers hit out at SAD president Sukhbir Badal over his political rally in Moga. Clashes had broken out on Thursday after farmers allegedly tried to disrupt the Akali Dal rally led by Badal. The Moga police had used batons and a water cannon to disperse farmers. As per sources, the Moga incident has led to the Kisan netas calling for an all-party meeting with political leaders.

Akali Dal's political rally disrupted by farmers

Around 50 farmers and at least seven policemen were injured after protesters allegedly broke barricades to enter Moga's grain market. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab AAP had hit out at both Congress and Akali Dal and had alleged that Punjab police had lathi-charged farmers in Moga at the instructions of Sukhbir Badal and CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Slamming Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, the AAP had alleged that neither Congress, BJP nor Akali Dal cared for farmers. AAP also claimed that the Punjab government was in cahoots with the BJP in Centre.