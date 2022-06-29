All-party Meet In Rajasthan Strengthened Democratic Traditions: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said by holding an all-party meeting in Rajasthan after the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur, it has strengthened democratic traditions in times of crisis.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is in sharp contrast to the way he functions.

"By holding an all party meeting and genuinely hearing suggestions from everyone, CM Ashok Gehlot has shown the way on how to build confidence and promote peace," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

"The Congress strengthens democratic traditions and norms, especially in times of crisis. What a contrast to the Vishguru!" the former Union minister said.

Leaders of all political parties in Rajasthan strongly condemned the Udaipur incident and appealed for peace and restraint, as Chief Minister Gehlot chaired an all-party meet on the matter.

The parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unanimously said such acts have no place in a civilised society and demanded strict punishment for those involved in it, according to an official statement.

They appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony and said acting with restraint in this situation is the right way.

The statement said the case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police are coordinating with the central agency.

All the culprits involved in the incident and in the conspiracy behind it will be given the harshest punishment and justice will be provided to the victim's family, it added.

"Social harmony has always been maintained in Rajasthan. This is an attempt to disturb the social harmony of the state. The parties said they have full faith that the people of Rajasthan will not allow the plans of such anti-social elements to succeed," the statement said.

It added that the representatives of all parties, including the BJP, praised the Congress government in the state for taking timely action, without any laxity.

