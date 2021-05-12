All Top Opposition Netas Write To PM Modi On Stopping COVID; Suggest Repealing Farm Laws

In the latest developments, leaders of 12 Opposition parties wrote a letter to PM Modi on Wednesday suggesting measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including a bizarre recommendation to repeal the farm laws. A joint letter was penned by NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Sonia Gandhi, JD(S) Devegowda, CPIM's Yechury, DMK's Stalin, JMM's Soren, CPI's Raja, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, JKNC's Farooq Abdullah and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to PM Modi, urging the Centre to implement the suggestions that were allegedly ignored previously. The letter took a jibe at PM Modi, claiming that it was 'not the practice of the govt' to pay heed to the Opposition's suggestions but urged him to respond to their recommendations.

Opposition wants farm laws repealed to curb COVID

In their letter to PM Modi, the leaders of the Opposition parties urged the Centre to allow COVID vaccines to be procured from all available sources - both globally and locally - and demanded a free and universal mass vaccination campaign throughout the country. Secondly, the Opposition asked the Centre to invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production and urged the Union Govt to spend Rs 35,000 cr allocated in the budget to procure vaccines. Targeting the Central Vista construction yet again, the Opposition leaders demanded the money allocated for the project to be used to procure vaccines and oxygen instead.

The Opposition leaders called for the money collected in unaccounted private trust fund including the PM-CARES fund to be released and used to procure oxygen, medical equipment and vaccine. The Opposition, which has frequently targeted the PM-CARES fund, made this suggestion just as PM Modi on Wednesday evening announced that 1.5 Lakh units of Oxycare Systems will be procured through PM-CARES fund at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore. Further, the leaders demanded Centre to provide Rs 6000 to all 'jobless' individuals in the country amid COVID.

Making the most bizarre suggestion to PM Modi, the Opposition parties urged the Centre to repeal the three farm laws in order to 'protect lakhs of annadatas' from being exposed to the pandemic so that 'they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people'. Remaining oblivious to PM Modi's decision to approve the allocation of additional foodgrains for 2 months under Phase III of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), the Opposition leaders called for free distribution of foodgrains and claimed that over one crore tonnes of foodgrains were currently rotting in central godowns.

Here are the Opposition's 9 demands to curb COVID

1. Procure vaccines centrally from aff available sources - global and domestic.

2. Immediately begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country.

3. Invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production.

4. Spend budgetary allocation af Rs. 36,000 crores for the vaccines.

5. Stop Central Vista construction. Use the allocated money for procuring oxygen ared vaccines, instead.

6. Release all maney held in the unaccounted private trust fund, PM-CARES to buy more vaccines, Oxygen and medical equipment required.

7. Give all jobless at least Rs. 6000 per month.

8. Free distribution of foodgrains to the needy

9. Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people.

India's COVID-19 situation

India reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. With 4205 fresh fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 2,54,197. Currently, the active cases in the country stand at 37,04,099.