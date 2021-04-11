'All Will Be Suspended': Rajasthan Cong Chief's VVIP Arrogance Caught On Tape; Oppn Reacts

Rajasthan Education Minister and state Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra was recently caught on tape backlashing 5 educators. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Dotasra can be seen lashing out at government educators for vsiiting his residence to submit a memorandum on a working day.

Rajasthan Cong Chief lashes out at 5 educators

In the video, the Rajasthan Congress Chief can be seen saying, “Why did you need a CL? You needed a CL just to give this? Memorandum? How many of you are here? You took a leave to come to my house? Suspend all five of them. What is your name? What is this? Who made you a teacher? You should be ashamed, instead of teaching students, you are here to submit this memorandum. Why did you feel the need to come to my personal residence on a working day? You could have taken an appointment.”

Dotasra receives backlash from Oppn for his arrogant VVIP behaviour

After the video of Govind Singh Dotasra lashing out at the educators went viral on social media, the Congress Minister has received a lot of backlash from citizens and the leaders of Opposition. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Minister and MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed Rajasthan Congress chief. He tweeted, "When you will go to ask for votes this time, will you ask for time from these struggling teachers too?"

Asking Dotasra that what if the public decides to suspend you, Shekhawat said that the memorandum is called a memorandum and it is the right of the public.

Besides Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also slammed the Rajasthan Education Minister for this disgraceful behaviour. He said, "By lying, misleading the people of the state, the real face of the Congress government has come to the public." Stating that treating the lecturer who brought the memorandum like this is like tarnishing dignified democracy, the Union Minister said that the public will soon respond to such a deplorable and impractical act.

