Allahabad High Court Pulls Up UP Govt For Displaying Personal Details Of Suspected Rioters

Allahabad High Court pulled up the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, March 8, for bizarrely displaying the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Allahabad HC takes notice

Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha summoned the District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police for the display of details of 53 people suspected of violence.

\The authorities had put up the hoardings on Thursday and included the names of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas from Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar.

Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters are creating an atmosphere of fear. Speaking to ANI, he said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

"It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the UP government for the display of the personal details of the suspected individuals.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

