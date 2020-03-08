The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Allahabad High Court Pulls Up UP Govt For Displaying Personal Details Of Suspected Rioters

Politics

Allahabad High Court summoned the District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner of Lucknow over the display of suspected rioters' personal details

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

Allahabad High Court pulled up the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, March 8, for bizarrely displaying the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Allahabad HC takes notice

Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha summoned the District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police for the display of details of 53 people suspected of violence. 

\The authorities had put up the hoardings on Thursday and included the names of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas from Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar. 

READ: 'Coronavirus Can Be Avoided If A Person Overcomes Mental Stress': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

READ: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Notices To Anti-CAA Protesters

Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters are creating an atmosphere of fear. Speaking to ANI, he said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

"It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the UP government for the display of the personal details of the suspected individuals.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

READ: Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man To Gift Ancient Coin For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

READ: BIG: Allahabad HC Orders Action Against Police For 'unnecessary Caning' On AMU Students

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Yes Bank crisis
YES BANK CRISIS LIVE UPDATES
Coronavirus
FIVE NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV