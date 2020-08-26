Assam: Cong President Ripun Bora Accused Of Extortion By Party Colleagues; Complaint Filed

Corruption had been a root cause for the downfall of the Congress party in Assam in 2016. But it seems the guards of the 'grand old political party' are less bothered about it. In what can be termed as allegations of utmost serious nature, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has now been accused of extorting money from his own party workers. A complaint in this regard has already been lodged with the Assam Police in Sipajhar. An FIR has also been registered in this regard under section 406/171 (E)/384/ 511/34 of IPC, most of which are non-bailable.

The matter was brought to light by the Congress workers of Darrang district. It was alleged that the president of Darrang District Congress Committee Wahida Ahmed took bribe worth Rs 2 to 3 lakhs from ticket aspirants of the last panchayat elections. When the party workers raised the matter, similar complaints also started to pour in from other parts of the state. The state Congress chief ordered an internal enquiry which, however, reached no conclusion.

Meanwhile, a week back a complaint was lodged with the Sipajhar police, where complainant Ganesh Bora alleged that Darrang district Congress president Wahida Ahmed and APCC president Ripun Bora are hand in gloves in this nefarious design. The complainant also submitted two audio clips to the police, which he claimed as evidence against Ripun Bora and Wahida Ahmed.

Moreover, Ibrahim Talukdar, a former Mandal Congress president has spoken to Republic Media Network and admitted on record that Ripun Bora received money from the district Congress president. He alleged that this is the reason why no action was taken against Wahida Ahmed, even after repeated complaints.

Talukdar also said that they also raised the matter with AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, who is also the party's incharge for Assam, but unfortunately no action was taken.

In the meantime, trouble awaits APCC president Ripun Bora as police have started it's investigation into the matter. A top police official of Darrang has confirmed to Republic Media Network on the FIR being lodged against Ripun Bora and Darrang District Congress Committee president Wahida Ahmed and said that all procedures are being followed.

