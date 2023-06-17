Alliance Backfires Uddhav Thackeray After Prakash Ambedkar Bows Before Aurangzeb's Tomb

A massive political slugfest erupted in Maharashtra after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi National President Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday visited the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Sambhajinagar. Ambedkar, who is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar, was seen standing next to the tomb at Khuldabad. Accompanied by his aides, Prakash Ambedkar bowed down and offered floral tributes at the grave of Aurangzeb. This is important to note that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is in alliance with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Sena faction.

This comes after the BJP and VBA's former ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) engaged in a war of words after the recent violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Clashes were reported first on June 7 after a few groups carried out a protest against objectionable posts shared on social media glorifying the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Furious over the glorification, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called those who shared the posts "offsprings of Aurangzeb," which drew a sharp reaction from AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi who demanded authentication of Aurangzeb's picture before making conclusions.

(Prakash Ambedkar with his aides at Aurangzeb's Tomb)

The controversy over Aurangzeb began after several groups took to the streets on June 7 protesting against social media posts glorifying the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

Internet was suspended in Kolhapur following clashes between two groups and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning to those posting objectionable materials.

Fadnavis went on to say that the objectionable posts were shared by 'offsprings of Aurangzeb' which started a war of words with AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Prakash Ambedkar evades questions on Aurangzeb Tomb visit

When approached by Republic, Prakash Ambedkar avoided answering questions over his visit to Aurangzeb's Tomb. When asked about the BJP's staunch objection to the glorification of Aurangzeb, Prakash Ambedkar said that the saffron party was once a 'slave of the British'.

At the tomb of Aurangzeb, Ambedkar was accompanied by some of his aides, including spokesperson Farookh Ahmed, Javed Qureshi, and Youth district President Satish Gaikwad. Lashing out at the controversial move, BJP's Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray is talking about an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar, and the same Prakash Ambedkar bowed down before the grave of Aurangzeb who was the enemy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What will Uddhav Thackeray say now? What kind of double-faced Hindutva does he have?"

"This is the same Aurangzeb who gruesomely killed our Sambhaji Maharaj, demolished several temples across India, did forced conversions on the Hindus. Will Uddhav Thackeray still think of an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar? The nation wants to hear from him if he supports Prakash Ambedkar or not," Kadam further said.

BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan also demanded answers from Prakash Ambedkar and his allies in the state. "This is Maharashtra Prakash Ji. This Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. We did not expect such behaviour from you. There is a book by Babasaheb Ambedkar, 'Thoughts on Pakistan'. You should definitely read it. You will learn what mistake you are making and what you are encouraging," he said.