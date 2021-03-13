'Alliances Are State-specific': Jharkhand Congress Chief As JMM Backs TMC In Bengal 

As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is backing Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal assembly polls 2021 and Sonia Gandhi-led party has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front against the BJP and the TMC, Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday clarified that the alliances are "state-specific" and there would be no clash of interest between JMM and Congress if the former supports Mamata Banerjee in the poll-bound State.

Congress on JMM's support to Mamata

In his statement, Oraon said, "Our alliance is only for Jharkhand. Things get different as the states change. There is an alliance in Jharkhand and we are not fighting there; so it is different. Alliances are state-specific." READ | Congress West Bengal Chief Jitin Prasada miffed over delay in candidate list: Sources

This came after TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee had asked the Jharkhand Chief Minister to campaign for her party in West Bengal. A week ago, targetting the BJP in the West Bengal elections, Soren had also said that "Mamata Banerjee has to be brought back to defeat the communal forces." He also condemned the alleged attack on the WB Chief Minister and demanded a probe in the matter."

JMM-Congress alliance will remain unchanged in Jharkhand

JMM General Secretary and Minister Mithilesh Thaukur also hinted at the support of his party to the TMC Supremo. He asserted that JMM has decided to fight the election in support of Mamata Banerjee. Thakur affirmed, "The election is not only fought directly but also indirectly. We are fighting this election indirectly by supporting Mamata Didi."

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. Currently, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. This time, the state is likely to see a triangular contest between the TMC, the Congress-Left coalition, and the BJP.

(with inputs from ANI) (Image source: ANI)