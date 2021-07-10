'Allow COVID Vaccinated Persons To Travel Via Mumbai Locals': BJP MLA Writes To CM Uddhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, requesting him to allow fully vaccinated individuals to travel by local trains.

In his letter to CM Thackeray, Shah noted that railway services are currently available only to those individuals who are engaged in emergency services and the rest of the citizens opt for BEST services to commute to their workplaces. However, bus services are not feasible for common people as it takes a longer time to cover significant distance and also costs more compared to railway trains, Shah said.

He stated that earlier suspension of train services was necessary to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the municipal authorities have started immunizing people against the disease. According to the latest BMC reports, over 50% of Mumbaikars have received the first dose of the vaccine, while more than 15% of the citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Shah added.

"Therefore, to avoid any further trouble to the common people, I would request you to allow vaccinated individuals to commute via local trains.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Milind Deora had made a similar request to the Maharashtra Government to resume local trains and enhance the city's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Noting that a significant number of citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Deora said the government should permit local trains to ply for vaccinated Mumbaikars.

Mumbai locals remain suspended

The local train in Mumbai has been under closure since April 2021 as COVID cases in the city as well as in the nation witnessed an unprecedented surge. The move was taken to break the chain of Coronavirus spread. While COVID-19 cases begin to slowly decline in Maharashtra, the government is taking cautious steps before allowing the resumption of train services.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope said Coronavirus restrictions will remain imposed in Mumbai, owing to its population density and the number of people traveling via local trains.