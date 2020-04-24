Punjab CM Urges Rajnath Singh To Permit retired Soldiers To Return Back Home Amid Lockdown

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to grant special permission to retired defence personnel to return to their home states amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to the Defence Minister, the Punjab chief minister further said that in case it facilitates their return immediately, the Command Headquarters across the country should be directed to take special care of them until the retired personnel are granted requisite permissions.

The Chief Minister also noted that Punjab contributes significantly to the strength of the armed forces, who are defending the nation. Each month, a significant number of defence personnel retire from their services, he added. Many of them, hailing from Punjab are unable to return to their states due to the lockdown. They are stranded in their last place of posting.

“Undoubtedly, they are facing considerable mental trauma because of the inability to be reunited with their near and dear ones,” said CM Amarinder.

An expert panel for lifting the lockdown

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said his government would go by the advice of an expert committee set up to formulate lockdown exit strategy in the state. This statement comes after a video conference meeting with industrialists, economic experts, diplomats and ambassadors. The Chief Minister said any decision would be taken on the basis of the recommendations of the 20-member committee, which is expected to submit its report on Saturday.

Reiterating that his priority was saving the lives of the people, CM Amarinder Singh said that the life of the people is more important and added that the factories can be restarted, but we can't get people back. Additionally, he made it clear that the health of the people was his priority, even though the state was aware that the lockdown could not be kept in place indefinitely.

