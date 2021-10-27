'Allow Drugs To Be Used With Taxes': Congress Rajya Sabha MP & Sr SC Advocate KTS Tulsi

While Bombay High Court is hearing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail petition in a drugs-on-cruise case, senior Supreme Court advocate and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi has made a contrary statement related to drug use. The Congress leader said that drugs in balanced quantity is the need of life and battled for allowing them to consume substances like is the case with gutkha, alcohol and tobacco by paying taxes.

Stating that drugs reduce the pain of life, Tulsi said, "Alcohol, gutkha, tobacco also do harm. But these drugs are allowed to consume by paying tax. Then why not on drugs? Drugs are allowed to be used after-tax collection."

To support his claim, he said that on many occasions drugs have to be taken through medicine, then "why not the use of drugs should be approved."

He further said that NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985 should be reformed as it is used to harass people at times. "The NDPS Act is often misused to harass opponents regarding the use of drugs in more or less quantity. The law of NDPS Act needs to be reformed," the Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

Mumbai drugs bust case: Aryan Khan bail hearing adjourned

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant to Thursday, October 28 at 3 pm. In the day-2, the advocates of the three accused argued their cases. ASG Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments tomorrow.

During the hearing, former A-G Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for Aryan Khan, refuted the Narcotics Control bureau's claim of conspiracy and that SRK's son was invited to the luxury cruise. Stating that no drugs were recovered from his client, senior lawyers said that there was no medical test to prove that he consumed drugs.

Senior counsel Amit Desai representing Arbaaz Merchant also dismissed the conspiracy angle. Accused Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kashif Khan Deshmukh also argued that nothing was recovered from his client.

An NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede busted an alleged high-profile drugs party on a Goa-bound cruise off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the case.