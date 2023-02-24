'All's Well In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann's Limp Reply To Amritpal Threat

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday denied that his state was facing a breakdown of law and order following the show of strength by Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu and hundreds of his supporters armed with swords, guns and sticks. Claiming that everything is fine in Punjab, Mann stated there was nothing to be concerned about.

The Chief Minister’s statement came a day after the supporters of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station and injured at least six policemen. Amritpal also forced the police to release his arrested aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan, who was let off on Friday afternoon by an Ajnala court.

Responding to a question regarding the Ajnala incident, Mann asserted, "You have wrong information. The law and order situation in Punjab is under control. Punjab police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state."

The Chief Minister’s comments came after a massive clash broke out near the Ajnala Police Station after the supporters of Lovepreet Toofan demanded his release. The angry demonstrators broke through barricades and stormed into the police station attacking the policemen.

Amritpal's aide Lovepreet Toofan released

Lovepreet Toofan was released on Friday, February 24 following a violent protest in Punjab's Amritsar after Amritpal’s supporters armed with guns and sharp-edge weapons attacked the Ajnala police station. Their action came following their demand to free Toofan even though he had been arrested on abduction charges.

Following this, Punjab police negotiated with the attackers and agreed to released Toofan. The development took place after Amritpal threatened the police that he would launch a protest to show his strength.

Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aadityaat his Mumbai residence ‘Matoshree’ on Friday evening.

Notably, the meeting between the leaders came ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.