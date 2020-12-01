Ally Woes For BJP Persist As JJP Raises Concern Over Farmers' Stir, Demands Legalising MSP

In signs of trouble for the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana, BJP's ally JJP on Tuesday called for an amendment to the farm laws passed by Parliament. Speaking to the media, JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala claimed that the farmer is distressed at present and sought a resolution to the ongoing standoff at the earliest. While he exuded confidence that the Centre's talks with the farmers will bear fruit, he urged the Union government to incorporate the guarantee of Minimum Support Price in the agrarian laws.

According to the father of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, this should not be a problem as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have themselves made it clear that MSP system will continue. With 10 seats in the state Assembly, JJP is a crucial part of the ruling coalition in Haryana. This development comes at a juncture when Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan has already withdrawn support from the Haryana government.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala, "The government has called the farmers for talks today. We want that this situation should be resolved at the earliest. We have also urged the people in the government that the issues of the farmers should be resolved. Today, the farmer is distressed and is roaming on the roads. Everyone is facing problems- the farmer, government and everyone else. It will be much better if the situation is resolved at the earliest. The Agriculture Minister and PM have said that MSP will continue. What is the difficulty in adding that line (in the law)?"

किसानों की मांगों पर केंद्र करे विचार. जो भी सर्वसम्मत हल हो उसे जल्दी से लागू कर किसानों को परेशानी को दूर किया जाना चाहिए. MSP को एक्ट में शामिल करने पर भी विचार करे केंद्र सरकार.#FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/hAEmAQ4jHn — AJAY SINGH CHAUTALA (@DrAjaySChautala) December 1, 2020

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. The protesting farmers have raised concerns about the applicability of MSP and damage to the Mandi system besides seeking a repeal of these laws.

