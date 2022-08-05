Alongside Meeting, CM Mamata Pens PM Modi Letter Seeking Mega Dues From Centre To Bengal

Moments after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Republic accessed a letter written by her on Friday. In the letter, CM Banerjee requested PM Modi for the 'urgent release of funds due to West Bengal for implementation of schemes including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna and PM Gramin Sadak Yojna'. Dues on these schemes amount to about Rs 17996 crore, the West Bengal CM informed the PM.

"Besides the above, our State had to face a critical period and make substantial expenses for tackling the exigencies arising out of situations like the COVID pandemic, and natural calamities like YAAS, and AMPHAN, for which Central funds have not been received.

With such a large amount of Rs.1,00,968.44 Crore remaining outstanding on account of core sectors, you would no doubt appreciate that it is becoming extremely difficult for the State Government to run the affairs and take care of the people of the State," the letter by Banerjee read. She urged PM Modi to take up the matter with the concerned Ministries so that the funds due to the State are released as soon as possible in the interest of public services.

NITI Aayog governing council meeting next for Mamata?

In Delhi on a four-day visit, the West Bengal CM after meeting PM Modi is next to attend NITI Aayog governing council meeting on August 7. In the meeting that will be chaired by PM Modi, issues related to economy, health and agriculture would be discussed. Banerjee, who was one of the CMs to miss the meeting last year, is likely to raise concerns of the non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues in this year's edition.

Pertinently, she has already met her party MPs and discussed various issues , with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days.