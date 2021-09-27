Following Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration decision to discontinue 149-year old 'darbar move', Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday, September 26, has informed that if his party comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir then the age-old practice will be restored. He further stated that it would be their top priority as a new government to restore the 'darbar move'.

Speaking at a party event, Altaf Bukhari, with reference to the traders' strike held in Jammu on September 22 who among other things demanded continuation of 'darbar move' said, "Stopping of darbar move practice is one of the biggest issues being faced by Jammu".

He added that is unfortunate that the administration removed the practice but his party government will stand by the people who demand resumption of darbar move practice. He said that the people of Jammu have an emotional connection to the practice that was been followed for centuries.

The Apni Party leader stated, "I am not able to understand why the darbar practice was stopped. The practice was an emotional connection between the people of two regions... It was our tradition but unfortunately, the administration does not know the importance of the darbar move", he said and criticized the administration for their 'one-sided decisions' which have affected Jammu.

The party leader further congratulated the youth of J&K who cracked the civil services examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). And with this achievement, they have shown the power of youth who are capable of competing at any level of exams. He added that the Union territory is proud to have youngsters who aim to achieve heights.

The 'darbar move'

The 'darbar move' is a practice where the seat of governance between the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu is rotated on a six-monthly basis, to save Rs 200 crore each year. The decision to unfollow the old practice was made after the administration moved to the e-office system that allowed the civil secretariat, the seat of the J&K government, and other move offices to operate normally in both Jammu and Srinagar.

