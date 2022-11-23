Altaf Bukhari Says Apni Party 'all Set' For J&K Elections; Opens Up On Pre-poll Alliance

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that his party is prepared and 'all set' if the Election Commission announces polls in Jammu and Kashmir. He also opened up on his views on Article 370, which was abrogated in 2019 by the Centre.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Bukhari said, "We expect electoral rolls to be out tomorrow. I'm sure that the election commission would be looking at possible dates for holding elections now that all process has been completed."

When asked about his party's preparation for elections, the Apni Party chief said, "We have been with people throughout this year. You have watched us in Jammu and different parts of the valley. We had a rally in Srinagar on November 12 which was a historical one. I'm clear people want the restoration of their state assembly and elections to be held so that they have their own elected government. For that, we are all set."

Apni party chief on pre-poll alliance

Altaf Bukhari said that he has not taken a decision regarding contesting elections in all 90 seats or pre-poll alliance.

"Once the elections are announced, we will take decisions in our highest body. We are preparing in all 90 seats," he said.

On allegations of his party being installed by Bharatiya Janata Party to bifurcate votes of National Conference, People's Democratic Party and Congress, he said, "I think the rally on November 12 is an answer for everyone, including BJP. This is a ploy employed by all our detractors including BJP. People of Jammu and Kashmir have shown that Apni Party is their apni party. This is the party they trust."

'Our future lies with New Delhi,' says Bukhari

Moreover, Bhukari stated that his party supports the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. "I have said that Articles 370 and 35A are in Supreme Court and will be restored by the court. I've made it clear. If it means hiring the best lawyer in the country we will do it," he said.

"Today, people believe what is achievable. They also know who is planning to befool them and who is not. The fact of the matter is our future lies with New Delhi. It is also a fact, whatever wrong has happened because of New Delhi. We in Apni Party believe that our issues have a resolution in New Delhi," the Apni Party leader added.