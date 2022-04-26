A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by the party's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia visited the Alwar's Rajgarh in Rajasthan after the demolition of houses and temples in the region. While briefing the reporters, the BJP delegation said that party will hold a Jan Aakrosh rally on the 27th of April over suspensions in the Rajgarh area of Alwar, Rajasthan.

Speaking at the press conference, the BJP delegation said, “They suspended the SDM and chairman to hide their sins which congress have done in Rajgarh. The Chairman of the board has been suspended by the government in Rajasthan. If the chairman of the board is guilty in the eyes of the government, then the MLA is equally guilty, he should also be punished. On which basis they suspended the chairman and when the MLA was present in the board meeting, why was the Board Chairman only suspended?”

A member of the BJP delegation said, “We will expose the Congress government and BJP workers will not bow down. We will not step back by agitating on roads and I would like to thank the media for revealing the truth.”

“They have scared people in Alwar, Rajasthan, MLA even threatened locals. They have transferred the SP and given him clean chit. The Rajasthan government is involved in saving the accused and they even demolished the cow shed in the region of Kathumar in Rajasthan,” a BJP delegation said.

A BJP delegation further added, “Markers were demolished in Rajgarh, temples were demolished with drills. Yesterday people opposed the District Magistrate when he went there. Johari Lal Meena’s son is accused in the rape of a minor girl.”

“People will teach them a lesson at the right time. It is a state-sponsored incident in Alwar. This is an attempt to make a particular community happy.” a BJP delegation said at the press conference.

Face-Off over Alwar demolition

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government on Friday got bulldozers to run on residences and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples. The drive continued on Saturday, with bulldozers running over a gaushala (cowshed), this time.

A BJP delegation led by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia arrived at the site on Saturday to ascertain the facts on the ground. It has accused Congress of not following the Municipality Board's 2016 proposal and plan. On the other hand, a Congress delegation with Cabinet Minister Tika Ram Jully, Johari Lal Meena, and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh visited Rajgarh and accused the BJP of 'destroying the environment of peace'.