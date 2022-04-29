Alwar Demolition: Councillor Close To Congress' Johari Lal Meena Appointed Board Chairman

A week after the Alwar demolition, the Rajasthan Government on Friday appointed the chairman of the Rajgarh Municipality Board. According to a notification released by the Autonomous Government Department, municipality member Rajendra Chairwal has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board.

Ironically, Chairwal, who has replaced the BJP Board President, is considered close to Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, sources have revealed. When Republic spoke to locals after the shocking demolition drive, Rajgarh residents had alleged that it was Meena who was behind the demolition drive. Moreover, they had levelled a massive allegation against the Ashok Gehlot-led government, saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', given that the area had elected BJP councillors.

"Johari Lal Meena is doing this because we elected BJP councillors in the Rajgarh area of Alwar, Rajasthan. Our children are scared and we haven't been able to cook food for 4 days now," a local had alleged.

A viral video of the Alwar Congress MLA had also added fuel to this allegation. In the purported video, Meena was allegedly heard saying that bulldozers wouldn't work if there had been a 'Congress Board' in the region.

Complaints were also filed in Rajgarh police station against Meena, the SDM, along with Executive Officer (EO) Banwari Lal Meena for hurting religious sentiments by breaking idols using a drill and a hammer, and entering temple premises wearing shoes. BJP's Rajasthan President Satish Poonia had also asserted that the action happened on the clear instructions of Meena.

Alwar temple demolition

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government on Friday got bulldozers to run on residences and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples. A day later, a cowshed was razed to the ground.

Speaking to Republic TV after the drive, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that the demolition had been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken, a claim which locals have rubbished.