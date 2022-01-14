Alwar Horror: BJP Slams Congress For Inaction; Lambasts 'ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Slogan

Raising questions on Congress' silence, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday addressed a press conference over Rajasthan's Alwar Rape Case.

In a massive allegation, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that as soon as BJP leaders got to know about the brutal incident, they rushed to meet Priyanka Gandhi, however, they were refused a meeting as the Congress leader was busy celebrating her birthday.

Asking why Congress leaders did not go to meet the victim who is in a hospital, Patra asserted, "This selective politics of yours does not suit."

Sambit Patra lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case:

"A 15-16-year-old Divyang girl has been abused in Alwar, Rajasthan. A car leaves the girl covered in blood on the road. Today that daughter is fighting for her life in the ICU. When this incident was happening in Alwar, Priyanka Vadra was celebrating her birthday in Ranthambore. Today the question arises that did you go to meet the daughter of Rajasthan Nirbhaya? You and Rahul ji go to meet you wherever there is injustice in the whole country. You also make the picture viral by hugging," added the BJP leader.

Further raising a series of questions, Sambit Patra asked, "Did Priyanka ji meet the victim? Did she go to that victim's house? Did she seek a report in this regard from the Chief Minister of Rajasthan? Priyanka Ji says in Uttar Pradesh that I am a girl, I can fight. But there is this atmosphere in Rajasthan that I am a girl, fighting is forbidden."

Sambit Patra scoffs at Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign:

#BREAKING | BJP's Sambit Patra attacks Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for keeping mum on Alwar rape case; scoffs at grand old party's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/CRtI4I0Oix — Republic (@republic) January 14, 2022

Listen to Sambit Patra's entire press conference here:

Media briefing by Dr @sambitswaraj at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/wBpxAwK63f — BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2022

Alwar rape case: Priyanka Gandhi faces protest outside Rajasthan hotel

Just a day ago, protesters had gathered outside Congress leader's hotel in Rajasthan where she was staying to celebrate her birthday. Upset over the inaction and no words from the party leader, the demonstrators raised slogans including 'stop the torture against women' and 'who is against women- Congress party' in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government, on Thursday, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the accused involved in raping the minor. The 16-year-old victim is said to be speech and hearing impaired.

The SIT team led by Alwar Police is currently investigating the abduction and rape of the minor girl who is undergoing treatment at Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. The team had also reached the spot of the incident in Alwar along with a dog squad and forensic teams.