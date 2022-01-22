Alwar Horror: Rajasthan Minister Says 'medical Records Confirm No Proof Of Rape'

After handing over investigation of the alleged rape case of a specially-abled minor girl in Rajasthan's Alwar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rajasthan’s Minister of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, on Saturday, emphasised that the Congress regime will make sure that the culprits behind the horrifying incident are put behind bars. Besides, the minister remained firm on the stand that ‘police has ruled out rape’ in the matter.

On being questioned about the developments in the investigation of the case, Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas said that the medical records in the case have suggested that there was no proof of rape and added that an investigation is still being carried out to understand the case.

'Medical reports suggest no proof of rape': Rajasthan Minister on Alwar incident

Khachariyawas said that police and CBI officials, along with doctors, are conducting the probe and will decide on the rape allegations based on the findings of the investigation. The Rajasthan police on January 15 had ruled out rape in the Alwar incident. A medical report submitted by the police documented that the distressed victim, found with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district was not raped. Meanwhile, police findings also revealed that the minor had travelled on her own from her village to the city.

CORRECTION: Congress party will make sure that the accused is arrested and is punished. Medical reports suggest that there was no* proof of rape. The doctors, police and CBI will decide on this matter: Pratap Kachariyawas, Rajasthan Minister on Alwar rape case pic.twitter.com/8aAjra9QaZ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Khachariyawas' comment comes as the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government continues to face severe backlash by people on the alleged rape of a fifteen-year-old differently-abled girl. Gehlot has been cornered by the state opposition, BJP, on the issue, and has time and again assured that timely justice will be provided to the minor and the culprits will be apprehended soon.

Notably, on January 15, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took suo-moto cognizance of the Alwar rape case. It further sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24.

A hearing and speech impaired minor was found severely injured on a flyover near Tijara Fatak in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on January 12. The girl was covered in a pool of her own blood, as she was profusely bleeding from her private parts. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and is reported to be stable now.

(Image: ANI)