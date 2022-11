Alwar MP Condemns Temple Demolition; Accuses Congress Of Trying To Harm Religious Views

After the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Alwar, the Member of Parliament from the district, Mahant Balaknath condemned the incident and lambasted the Congress, accusing them of divisive politics and attempts to harm the Hindus of the country. Other BJP leaders have also accused Congress of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments and doing appeasement politics. The saffron party is also set to send its team on the ground to investigate the matter.

'Congress wants to harm the Hindus': Alwar MP

Speaking Exclusively to Republic TV, Mahant Balaknath said, "The Rajasthan Government has been practicing politics of appeasement for years and it has now increased even more. The first communal clashes took place in Karauli under the rule of Congress-led state government and such incidents have been executed by the members of Congress. The perpetrators are still not arrested. This current communal situation in this entire country is being created by only Congress because they want to divide people to come back to power. Why did the Municipal Body suddenly decide to broaden the roads now? They want to harm the Hindus."

Locals share their ordeal

Some distraught and furious residents of Rajasthan's Alwar have alleged that when they had 'joined their hands and prayed' in front of the administration to spare the Temple, the administration had responded saying ''if you continue we'll tear it down faster.''

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a sobbing local lady stated, "We joined our hands and begged them to spare the temples, but they did not listen even once. They have destroyed all the temples here. Even the police officials had locked us in our houses and ordered- 'don't let them see, just break it'. "

Other locals claimed that the demolition was being done by Johari Lal Meena and we were not given any prior notice to conduct this demolition. When asked about the demolition drive of the 300-year-old Shiv temple in Rajgarh, locals said, “Nearby shops and houses are also demolished under the name of development. We are left with no source of income and there is no support from the administration till now.”

Alwar temple demolition

The Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on the 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johari Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the area.

The Congress MLA also reportedly asked to bring 34 councillors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temple. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter