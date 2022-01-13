Alwar Rape Case: Priyanka Gandhi Faces Protests In Rajasthan Over Congress Govt's Inaction

Raising their voice over the horrific Alwar rape incident, several protesters on Thursday reached outside the hotel in Rajasthan where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was staying for her birthday. The protesters gathered amid no action from Congress party leaders in Rajasthan and raised slogans including 'stop the torture against women' and 'who is against women- Congress party' in Hindi.

An unidentified minor girl who is reportedly speech and hearing impaired was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, January 11 night.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces protest in Rajasthan:

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Congress MLA Virendra Singh from Dantaramgarh in Rajasthan's Sikar said, "I am just an MLA but I know leaders are looking into the matter". The party leader condemned the brutal incident, but was unable to provide any update regarding the investigation or future actions.

Women's rights activist Brinda Adige also spoke to the Republic and slammed the state ruling part.

"They have all the interest in knowing what PM Modi's schedule is in some other state but when it comes their own state they don't have words. The things that they are saying we are looking into it, we are trying are just lip service. They are not doing any favour by looking into the matter, it is their job," Adige said.

Alwar rape case

The Rajasthan government, on Thursday, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the accused involved in raping a minor. The 16-year-old victim is said to be speech and hearing impaired. The SIT team led by Alwar Police is currently investigating the abduction and rape of the minor girl who is undergoing treatment at Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. The team had also reached the spot of the incident in Alwar along with a dog squad and forensic teams.

"The girl is presently not in a proper mental state and has been admitted to ICU while efforts are underway to ascertain her identity. Along with that, police teams have also been deployed for searching the accused, and CCTV footage is being scrutinised for any clue," Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam had said after the incident came to light.