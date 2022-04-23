Alwar Temple Demolition: BJP Pans Gehlot's 'bulldozer Irony'; Says 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge'

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the Alwar's Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Saturday after the demolition of houses and temples in the region. While briefing the reporters, the BJP delegation said that they have four demands from the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot regarding the Alwar demolition. "We demand four things after all findings," a BJP delegation member told reporters.

Speaking at the press conference in Alwar, a BJP delegation member said, "Our first demand is that those responsible for the demolition should be punished. Those who did not follow the rules and were responsible for demolition should be punished. Our second demand is there should be an FIR against them. And for this, there should be a judicial investigation."

On the demolition of houses in Alwar's Rajgarh, he further added, "Our third demand is that the Congress government must give compensation to those who have been affected by this wrong action."

"Our fourth demand is, that the Congress government should build the temples back and place all the idols with respect," a delegation member said. "For demolishing a 300-year-old Hindu temple, the Congress government must publicly apologise. Chief Minister must apologise along with the administration," he further added.

'We will hand our report to Governor'

The Bharatiya Janata Party delegation to the Alwar demolition informed the reporters that they will give their report to the Governor of Rajasthan in Jaipur.

"We will go to the governor along with our State Party President, Leader of Opposition, Deputy Leader of Opposition and other party workers. We will hand the governor our report and will demand severe punishment for those responsible for the demolition," a delegation member said.

"BJP will fight till those responsible for demolition are not punished," he further added.

'Some lapse was there on our side': BJP

The BJP delegation claimed that the chairman of the Rajgarh civic board tried calling the officials to stop the demolition activities. Notably, BJP holds the Rajgarh civic board in Alwar. When asked about the proceeding of the civic board where the decision to expand the road in the area was taken, BJP MP Kirodi Meena asked, "Is it possible that BJP workers can demolish the temple?”

After the houses were demolished, people were forced to stay at bus stations, on the streets. When asked about people sleeping at the bus station after their houses were demolished, BJP MP Kirodi Meena said, "We are demanding that the state government must rehabilitate them."

He further added, "This is the reason our delegation came here today. We want the government to pay compensation to them." BJP MP Kirodi Meena also acknowledged lapse on their side. "Some lapse was there on our side, we agree to that," he said.

'Mandir wahi banayenge'

When asked about the report that the BJP will hand over to the Governor of Rajasthan, Meena said, "Will not reveal what’s in the report."

He further added that they will keep putting pressure on the Ashok Gehlot government. He also accused Ashok Gehlot's government of appeasing one community and harming the Hindu community. The delegation also slammed the Congress government in the state for Karauli violence.

The delegation attacked CM Ashok Gehlot for opposing the use of bulldozers by the BJP government. Meena said that CM Gehlot opposes the BJP on bulldozers, but does the same to demolish temples.

"Mandir wahi banayenge (Will make temple there)", Kirodi Meena told the reporters.

The BJP delegation further said, "The people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to the Congress party soon." The delegation also slammed the Gehlot government for the failure of law and other aspects in the state.

Notably, the Rajasthan government got bulldozers ran on 300-year-old temples in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday. It also demolished several houses in the area.