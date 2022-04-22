Alwar Temple Demolition: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Congress For 'shifting Blame'

As the blame game over the razing of a 300-year-old temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district continues, former Union Minister and BJP leader, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke regarding the same with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. During the exclusive conversation, Rathore one by one refuted all the claims levelled by Congress against the BJP, calling it a way to 'pass the buck'.

Congress, earlier in the day, had claimed that the action was initiated by a BJP board in Rajgarh municipality where the controversial incident took place. Refuting the claim, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "The municipal board had asked for a proposal to widen the board. In the entire proposal, there is no mention of the temple. In fact, in the minutes of the meeting, it is clearly stated that the measurement will be taken from the centre, and from both sides, the land would be taken in and the road would be widened."

'Why was the temple razed then?'

Citing the Municipal law, Rathore said, "There is a specific section that if there is any religious shrine, which comes in the path of the expansion then police permission has to be taken. If this temple has been razed, under who does the police come? It comes under the Home Ministry of the state, which is under the chief minister."

The BJP leader also referred to the video earlier broadcasted on the channel and pointed out how the local Congress MLA was seen telling the BJP leaders to come on his side if they wanted 'the temple to be saved'. "This is a clear example of how Aurangzeb would have ruled our society back then," Rajyavardhan Rathore said, highlighting how the temple that was over 300 years old, was razed 'just like that'.

BJP highlights Congress' hypocrisy

"It is the same government that a few weeks back said that there is Ramzan going on, and therefore, there should not be any electricity cut. At the same time, Navratri was also going on, Ram Navmi was going on, but the government order clearly missed them out," said Rathore. The former Union Minister also highlighted how in different parts of Rajasthan, including the capital city of Jaipur, Section 144 was imposed during the Hindu festival, on the assumption that violence or riot would breakout.

Calling it a clear validation of the agenda-driven politics of Congress, the BJP leader said, "Now, let me come specifically to why this is happening. The Gehlot government is a castle of cards, any day it can fall. So, the only way for them to save themselves is to give complete independence to all their MLAs and say you are the CM of your area, the police are under you. Please carry on doing whatever you want till you keep the government stable."