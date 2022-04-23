Alwar Temple Demolition: Cong MLA Backtracks On 'threat' Speech, Blames BJP For Demolition

Amid the ongoing political row in Rajasthan’s Alwar over the demolition of a 300-year-old temple, Republic TV on Saturday confronted the Congress MLA, who issued a threat to the people ahead of the demolition drive. In a shocking statement, Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena was seen telling residents of Alwar that they will have to face demolition as they voted for BJP. The video of the MLA threatening the people with a bulldozer drive was accessed by the Republic media network.

Following this, Republic TV confronted MLA Johri Lal Meena and asked him about the demolition drive and his speech ahead of it. Speaking to Republic, Meena alleged that the decision to demolish temples was taken by the BJP board which is presently in charge of Alwar's Rajgarh.

“BJP’s board is in Rajgarh for 35 years. The local temples have been broken by them. It was the municipality that ordered the demolition and the BJP is ruling in the municipality. There is no Congress role in it,” Meena told Republic. However, he further claimed that the temple was only partially demolished in the drive. “The bulldozers weren’t used on the temples, neither was the idol broken. Only the walls were demolished,” the Congress MLA said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the speech he made to the people of Alwar, the MLA said that he wanted to talk to the BJP councillors. “None of the persons from the BJP came to me before making the decision. So, I said bring the 34 councillors to me and I will help them,” Meena said. He reiterated that the BJP councillors have been ruling Rajgarh for years and it was their decision alone. In his controversial speech, the Congress MLA was heard telling the people of Alwar that they, “agreed for the BJP rule and are getting stung for it.”

Alwar temple demolition

The authorities in the Ashok Gehlot-led state on Friday got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

Image: REPUBLIC