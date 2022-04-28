Alwar Temple Demolition: Called Out By Muslim Youth, Congress Leader Apologises

In an exclusive interview with Republic over the Alwar temple demolition case on Thursday, Congress Alwar district president, Yogesh Mishra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of influencing Muslims against him. On Wednesday, Republic reported that a Muslim group filed a complaint against Mishra alleging that the party used the Alwar demolition to 'ruin the atmosphere' in Rajgarh

Speaking exclusively with Republic on Alwar temple demolition, Congress Alwar district president, Yogesh Mishra accused the BJP of the demolition in the Alwar's Rajgarh.

"The BJP civic board took the decision in their general meeting. They demolished the temples and houses," he said. "The party (BJP) who came into power by taking the name of Lord Ram, is now demolishing the temples," Mishra further added.

On complaints filed by a Muslim Congress worker against him, Mishra said, "I am a secular person. Those people are influenced by BJP and RSS." He further stated that some people belonging to RSS ideology took a small segment from my 10-minute long speech and made it viral. "I have never said anything that could ignite any riot or hurt any community," he said. Adding further he said, "If anybody was hurt because of my speech, I apologise."

"Let there be an investigation on the complaint," Mishra told Republic. "Some of our people are getting manipulated by the BJP. However, we will talk and resolve the issue. It's our internal matter, no politics should be played," Mishra said. He further added, "A new temple needs to be built in the same location without igniting communal violence."

Complaint filed against Mishra for ruining atmosphere in Rajgarh

A Muslim group in Rajasthan's Alwar claimed that Congress leader Yogesh Mishra resorted to 'hate speech and provocation' to incite riots in the region. Filing a case against Congress Zilla head Yogesh Mishra, the community alleged that the party used the Alwar demolition to 'ruin the atmosphere' in Rajgarh.

"The entire role behind the demolition of the temples in Rajgarh is that of the Congress. A Congress MLA is responsible. We Muslims do not have anything to do with this, we did not want the temples to be demolished. Congress was responsible for this, it was their administration, their MLA had gone there," said a Muslim youth in the region.

"So far, Alwar has seen no such riots, so they are worried about why this is not happening. How will they benefit politically without riots? Who will need them? This is why this is happening," he added.

Notably, the man who has filed the complaint is a Rajasthan Congress worker who has tendered his resignation over the matter. Speaking to Republic on Wednesday, Sahoon said, "Congress' Zilla Head Yogesh Mishra gave an unconstitutional speech. He provoked people. If something happens tomorrow to any religious site, who would be responsible? After I lodged my protest, they demanded an explanation from him. He claimed it was taken in the wrong way, he did not even apologize. They are spoiling the atmosphere."