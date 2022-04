Alwar Temple Demolition: Dinesh Sharma To Congress; 'voters Will Demolish Your Arrogance'

After the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Dinesh Sharma lambasted the Congress-ruled state government, stating that the grand old party is hurting the sentiments of the majority in this country. He also called out other political parties like Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and the Left.

'Voters will demolish Congress' arrogance': Dinesh Sharma

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sharma said, "I am extremely disheartened by what happened in Karauli, Alwar and Jahangirpuri. All the secular parties like Congress, AAP,SP or Left are silent on the communal clashes that's taking place in Rajasthan. The way they hurt the sentiments of the majority is extremely unfotunate, they are destroying our idols and sculptures. Congress demolished a 300-year-old temple and are making claims against BJP. In next elections, the voters will demolish their arrogance."

This comes at a time when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday tweeted images of him attending an Iftar party in Jaipur amid a political face-off and outrage over the demolition of the Alwar temple and dozens of homes.

"Attended Roza Iftar organised by Rajasthan State Haj Committee at Haj House, Ramgarh Mod, Karbala (Jaipur)," Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi while sharing pictures of him and Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra having iftar.

Locals share their ordeal

Some distraught and furious residents of Rajasthan's Alwar have alleged that when they had 'joined their hands and prayed' in front of the administration to spare the Temple, the administration had responded saying ''if you continue we'll tear it down faster.''

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a sobbing local lady stated, "We joined our hands and begged them to spare the temples, but they did not listen even once. They have destroyed all the temples here. Even the police officials had locked us in our houses and ordered- 'don't let them see, just break it'. "

Other locals claimed that the demolition was being done by Johari Lal Meena and we were not given any prior notice to conduct this demolition. When asked about the demolition drive of the 300-year-old Shiv temple in Rajgarh, locals said, “Nearby shops and houses are also demolished under the name of development. We are left with no source of income and there is no support from the administration till now.”

Alwar temple demolition

The Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on the 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johari Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the area.

The Congress MLA also reportedly asked to bring 34 councilors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temple. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.