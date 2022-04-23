'Alwar Temple Demolition exposes Congress Mentality' Says MP Balaknath; Tables 4 Demands

Lashing out at CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for spewing hatred 'against the Hindu community', Alwar MP Baba Balaknath deemed the demolition of the 300-year-old temple as a part of Congress' agenda. Stating that the Congress is 'anti-Hindu', the Member of the Parliament said that the mentality of Congress has been exposed in the Alwar temple demolition case.

The statement holds relevance as a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished by bulldozers on April 22 by the Alwar civic body. The local authorities later said that clearance was vital to an existing construction contract as initiated by a BJP board in Rajgarh, however, BJP has declined the claim. The temple's platform, houses and shops nearby were a part of the 2016 proposal but the temple was not included, stated BJP and the temple board.

'Alwar temple demolition exposes Congress' mentality'

"The kind of orders Congress has recently noted and the kind of decisions they have taken, strongly expose the mentality of Congress. It is based on such mentality that the Congress, purposefully, ordered to bulldoze homes of our Gods and Goddesses and disrespecting the sentiments of Hindus," MP Mahant Balaknath said.

"Congress could not remove BJP from the board so now they are trying Mughal tactics. They want to demolish temples now. We are feeling insulted today, India is feeling insulted," the Alwar MP added. Moreover, he has placed a set of four demands from the Rajasthan government.

"We have 4 demands," he said while stating as follows;

Those responsible for the demolition be punished.

Give compensation to those who have been affected by this wrong action: BJP delegation briefs media on Alwar temple demolition.

File FIR against those responsible.

Temples should be rebuilt and idols should be handed over to temple boards.

BJP proposal from 2016 has no mention of demolishing 300-year-old Alwar temple

The incident primarily pertains to the demolition of the Shiva temple in Saraj Mohalla in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Following its bulldozing, the BJP constituted a five-member committee to probe the destruction of the temple. A factual report will be submitted by Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand to Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia.

Locals claimed the demolition was carried out by Johari Lal Meena, while they were not issued prior notice to conduct the action. Upon being asked about the drive of the Shiva temple in Rajgarh, locals expressed their concerns as well astonishment.

Republic TV also accessed the Alwar demolition proposal of 2021, which is same as the 2016 proposal. As per the copy, no order to demolish the temple has been mentioned but the reconstruction of the Gaurav path, the construction of which was halted in 2016, was mentioned.