Alwar Temple Demolition: Rajasthan BJP Forms 5-member Fact-finding Committee

A major controversy erupted on Friday after an undated video of a 300-year-old temple being razed in Rajasthan’s Alwar surfaced. In the said video, debris from buildings can be seen flooding the streets as rolling bulldozers flattened buildings, including places of worship, while conducting the anti-encroachment drive.

Taking cognisance of the incident, BJP state President Satish Poonia announced that he had constituted a five-membered committee to find the factual events pertaining to the matter. The committee has been tasked with visiting the place and investigating the events that have unfolded that led to the demolition in the area.

BJP forms fact-finding committee to investigate Alwar case

The matter has ignited a political slugfest in the poll-bound state, as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP trading barbs over the incident.

While the BJP and pro-Hindutva groups are pointing fingers at the CM Gehlot-led Congress administration for 'deliberately hurting the sentiments of a particular community,’ terming it ‘revengeful’ demolition, the Congress, on the other hand, has pinned the blame on the BJP, stating that the Rajgarh Municipality board is being run by the BJP, adding the 'state government has nothing to do with the demolitions in the area.'

Some reports also suggest that the anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the local administration last week, however, the controversial video came to the fore on Friday. Reportedly, over 150 houses, buildings, and shops were bulldozed in the area to make way for the government’s city master plan.

A purported ‘political angle’ has also come to the fore in the case, as a video of Alwar’s Congress MLA, Johri Lal Meena, came to the fore, in which he can be heard allegedly saying that 'the bulldozer would not have worked had there been a Congress board in the Rajgarh area of Rajasthan.'

'Idols to be duly enshrined'

In retaliation, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara claimed that the decision to remove illegal encroachment in the area was taken by the Rajgarh Municipality Board Member, who is a BJP member. He had also promised that the state administration would duly enshrine the idols again.