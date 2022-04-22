Alwar Temple Demolition: Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Gehlot Govt On 'appeasement Politics'

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday slammed Congress, alleging that the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is targeting the Hindus and is involved in deep appeasement politics. He said that the demolition Congress is doing is with questionable intent whereas, the BJP is getting rid of illegal encroachment.

"We saw the action of Rajasthan Congress government, you lose confidence in them. They started with the demolition of Salasar Ram darbar from there Karauli riots...and moving on the similar path of targeting Hindu," Rathore said.

He added, "The Gehlot government is targeting the Hindus and is involved in deep appeasement politics. The demolition they are doing is religious with a questionable intent whereas the BJP is getting rid of the illegal encroachment."

The Jaipur Rural MP also claimed that a peaceful procession was targeted in Karauli on April 2. "The first reports says clearly that when the rioting took place the march was peaceful...The CM minister says that the riots took place due to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants. So, obviously, his appeasement politics is visible," he said.

Alwar temple demolition

A 300-year-old temple was demolished in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken by bulldozers and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area have alleged that the temple was demolished on the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena has come to the fore in which he is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not have there been a Congress board in the area.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal violence broke out between two groups after a motorbike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly met with stone-pelting as they passed through a market.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the bike rally when they were passing by the Muslim-dominated area. Incidents of arson and vandalism were also reported.