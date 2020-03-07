'Amanatullah Khan Communalising Tahir Hussain's Arrest', Says BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

In the aftermath of Delhi violence claiming 53 lives so far, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has given a communal spin to the arrest of former party councillor Tahir Hussain stating that he has been arrested and victimised because of his religion.

"Today, Tahir Hussain is being punished only because he is a Muslim. Perhaps, being a Muslim the biggest crime in the country today. It might also be proved in the near future that Tahir Hussain committed the violence in Delhi," tweeted Amanatullah Khan while backing Tahir Hussain despite incriminating remains of riot inflicting materials found at his place.

आज ताहिर हुसैन सिर्फ़ इस बात की सज़ा काट रहा है की वो एक मुस्लिम है। शायद आज हिंदुस्तान में सबसे बड़ा गुनाह मुस्लिम होना है ये भी होसकता है आने वाले वक्त में ये साबित करदिया जाए कि दिल्ली की हिंसा ताहिर हुसैन ने कराई है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 7, 2020

READ | AAP's Amanatullah Khan's Video Of House Being Burnt In Delhi Riots Debunked By Authorities

BJP's Vijender Gupta speaks with Republic TV

Reacting on Amanatullah Khan's support to Tahir Khan, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has slammed the AAP leader and said that his party also echoes similar sentiments. Gupta cited AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who said that he stands with Shaheen Bagh which has held a blockade of road connecting Delhi and Noida in a bid to protest against CAA. "Manish Sisodia had also said that they stand with Shaheen Bagh. They are provoking people on communal grounds. These people have no concerns for those who have died in the violence. People want peace, not riots and those who perpetrated the violence regardless of religion should be brought to books. But they (AAP) are deciding on a communal basis whether someone is guilty or not, said Vijender Gupta.

READ | Delhi Violence: Relatives, Friends Of Tahir Hussain On SIT's Target

Continuing his onslaught on the AAP, the BJP MLA said that AAP will continue to play communal politics in the future too. "Amanatullah Khan's statement shows that AAP will work on communal lines in future as well. Those people who feared that there will be a Shaheen Bagh on every corridor and there will be riots everywhere if AAP comes to power, their fear seems to be coming true after these statements. AAP just wants to give it a communal colour to gain political brownie points and is trying to protect or oppose based on communal lines."

READ | Delhi Riots: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Sent To 7 Day Police Custody

AAP in a fix over Tahir Hussain arrest

AAP had expelled Tahir Hussain after shocking videos of him present at his residence terrace with masked men allegedly perpetrating the riot had gone viral, coupled with the leftover materials used in riots such as petrol bombs, acid bags, slingshot, bags and crates full of stones found at his house and the slain intelligence bureau officer's family holding Tahir Hussain responsible for their son's murder during the riots. However, Amanatullah Khan has repeatedly expressed his support to murder accused Tahir Hussain calling him a victim of communalism. Amanatullah Khan's support to riot and murder accused Tahir Hussain has raised questions on AAP whether the party also thinks Tahir Hussain has been arrested on communal grounds.

READ | Delhi Police To Quiz Those Who Helped Tahir Hussain Hide; Stepbrother Asked To Join Probe