Amanatullah Khan Produced Before Court In Delhi; Says 'Case To Threaten Me And Malign AAP'

A day after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), he was produced before the MP/MLA court in Delhi on September 16 and en route to the court, while speaking to the media he said the case against him is an attempt to threaten him and damage the image of the party, that is led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Significantly, the Delhi ACB on September 16 arrested Khan after raiding several locations connected to him and his alleged business partners in the Waqf Board case, in which he is alleged to be involved in several financial and other irregularities.

'Action against me without reason'

While being taken to the MP/MLA court by the officials, Khan said, "They haven't found any content against me. This is done without any reason to threaten me and malign the Aam Aadmi Party. Nothing has been found against me during the searches. If things have been found from elsewhere, then I am not responsible for the same," When asked about the associates, he responded, "I have no connections with them."

The Delhi ACB issued a statement and said that the arrest has been made on the basis of 'incriminating material and evidence against Khan'. "ACB Delhi has arrested Mr Amanatullah Khan, MLA for his involvement in Case FIR No. 5/2020 of ACB Delhi on the basis of incriminating material and evidence against him and from the recovery during the searches conducted today," the statement stated.

Allegations against Amanatullah Khan

A case was filed against the AAP MLA in January 2020 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), by the central agency. He was alleged of ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account, creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules, among others.

