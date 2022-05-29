Amar Devulapalli Slams Ex-AP CM Naidu Over 'Quit Jagan' Slogan; 'Do Some Soul Searching'

A day after former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on the alleged failure of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government by raising the slogan "Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh", inter-state affairs advisor of Andhra Pradesh, Amar Devulapalli, on Sunday, slammed the ex-CM over the slogan, stating that Naidu "should first learn English".

Speaking to Republic, Amar Devulapalli said, "First of all, I would like to correct people who are using this wrong coinage. There was a slogan during the independence struggle saying 'Quit India' which was raised by the freedom fighters to ask the British to leave India. But what is the meaning of 'Quit Jagan'? Mr Naidu should first learn English."

"The first question is, why people should defeat Jagan? Any political party should do some soul searching and review their own performance. The Telegu Desam Party was defeated in the year 2019. From 175 seats it was reduced to 23 seats, and from 25 in the Lok Sabha, it was reduced to three. Has he ever presented any concrete evidence of money misuse or funds misuse or atrocities on anyone? Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is getting the beneficiaries their pensions and other facilities to their doorstep, which Chandrababu Naidu's govt could never do," Devulapalli said.

'Quit Jagan, save Andhra Pradesh': N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on the failure of current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led govt and talked about the 2024 Assembly elections. He stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh are frustrated with the ruling YSR Congress Party and desperately need a change.

He accused CM Jagan Mohan of "betraying the state" and called him the "biggest liar". The TDP chief further assured that his party will win the upcoming elections as the state has already rejected the current government.

"Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh. The people of Andhra are very intelligent. Twenty-five years back, I gave weapons that are Information Technology (IT). With that anywhere in the world, there are Indians and among them, Telugu people are on the top, be it Andhra or Telangana as we are ahead of other countries in the IT sector. If you go to any country, Indians are doing extremely well. The per capita income of Indians is very high compared to other natives. And the reason behind this is IT and knowledge of the economy. Same thing if we see in Andhra the State is severing badly, there is a fear of suffering and people are frustrated that if they come out they will be booked. Now they are getting hope and coming out slowly," said the TDP chief

Chandrababu Naidu said, "I have seen Mahanadu for so many years, but this time there is a change in people's performance, enthusiasm and commitment as they are very keen to defeat Jagan-led YSR Congress to bring a change and Save Andhra. This is the mood of the people".