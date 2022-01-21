Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With War Memorial Flame: Union Ministers Lambast Cong's Politics

As a few political leaders continue to oppose the installation of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue and the merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial, MoS Nityanand Rai on Friday, January 21, attacked the Congress for 'thinking War Memorial was not right'. MoS Nityanand Rai said that India can't forget the sacrifice of Subhas Chandra Bose, and people who are opposing it are unaware of this.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, MoS Nityanand Rai stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first person to take steps to pay respects to our martyrs. Nobody to date has worked for honouring our soldiers like PM Modi. But, some people do politics in such cases too."

While coming down heavily on Congress leaders, Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter, "People who have questioned the surgical strike carried out by soldiers and have not paid tributes to the martyrs at the First National War Memorial, are teaching the lessons of patriotism today! Someone, please tell them that true patriots do not support those who raise the slogan of 'Bharat ke tukde'."

जिन्होंने...



जवानों द्वारा की गई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का प्रमाण मांगा



शहीदों को समर्पित प्रथम राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर श्रद्धांजलि नहीं दी



सुना है, वो आज राष्ट्रभक्ति का पाठ पढ़ा रहे है!



कोई कह दे उनसे, सच्चे राष्ट्रभक्त ‘भारत के टुकड़े’ का नारा लगाने वालों का समर्थन नहीं करते। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 21, 2022

Also, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI, "I completely agree that the memories and services and sacrifice of the soldiers in 1971 war are very sacrosanct. That is precisely why PM Modi built the National War Memorial, a fact that every countryman today must know."

Chandrasekhar added, "This is something the opposition must think about why all these years they didn't think it was fit or appropriate to honour men and women of Indian Armed Forces. Why didn't opposition do it and are now raising fake narratives."

Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame

The eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate lawns will be extinguished after burning for 50 years, and now will be merged with the National War Memorial's torch at a programme today, January 21, days ahead of Republic Day. According to officials, the ceremony will be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief, Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna.

