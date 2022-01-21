Amar Jawan Jyoti Row: AAP, RJD Attack PM Over Flame 'merger', Call It 'memory Erasure'

Targetting the Centre over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, slammed PM Modi for 'insulting the martyrdom of the soldiers'. Singh said that the eternal flame had been burning for fifty years, adding that the country won't forgive the PM for the act. The Amar Jawan Jyoti outside India Gate will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial today.

Amar Jyoti row: AAP & RJD slam PM Modi

Similarly, RJD MP Manoj Jha termed the move as ' 'memory erasure' tactics. He tweeted that the 'present regime may not have a sense of attachment with the glories of the past', but the move was neither good politics nor good optics. Similarly, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said it was sad that the tribute to our soldiers' bravery would be doused today. Slamming BJP, he said, "Some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice. We will once again light the Amar Jawan Jyoti for our soldiers!". Congress MP Manish Tewari too asked, "Why can’t India have two eternal flames? I am surprised that the nation is silent as a national icon would be snuffed out in the project to re-write History."

GOI sources: 'Amar Jyoti to be merged with National war memorial flame'

In contrast, government sources refuted extinguishing the Amar Jawan Jyoti, saying that the flame will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial - 400 metres away. Sources added that the names of the jawans who were martyred in all wars prior to 1971 and after it are housed in the National War memorial. In contrast, names of only martyrs of World War-1 and the Indo-Afghan War were inscribed in India Gate pointed out GOI sources.

Military officials said that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on Friday afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Sources added that the reason for its move was increasing difficulty in maintaining two flames. The move comes days ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972. While Amar Jyoti had no soldiers' names inscribed, the War memorial inaugurated by PM Modi on February 2019, has the names of 25,942 martyred soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets - including bravehearts from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley.