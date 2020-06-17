Instead Of Fighting COVID, A War Of Words Is Going On In Maha Govt, Says BJP's Sable

Maharashtra BJP leader Amar Sable criticized the Maharashtra government for it's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, which has infected more than one lakh people and has claimed 4128 lives as per the latest government figures. He said that the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray has "totally failed" to serve the people of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP criticizes Maha govt's handling of coronavirus pandemic

Sable professed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led administration is busy with infighting and has totally failed the citizens of the state. As quoted by ANI, he said, "Uddhav Thackeray is running the government on his own. On one hand, while the COVID -19 cases are increasing in the state, partners in Uddhav Thackeray's government are entangled with each other. The Uddhav Thackeray government has totally failed to serve the people of the state in such high time of COVID -19 and rather than fighting the pandemic a war of words is going on in the coalition government of the state."

In Tuesday's edition of Shiv Sena's magazine Saamna, the state government's alliance partner, the India National Congress (INC) was called a "creaking old cot" after the latter showed displeasure over not having enough decision making power. However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut later said no matter how many times the cot creaks, Rahul Gandhi is the "mechanic who can repair it and ensure its maintenance". Raut added that Gandhi is a good leader and that he has taken the issue to Thackeray, who will be meeting them.

Increased tally of deaths

In other developments, the state government recounted the tally of those infected and dead due to the virus in the state. The updated count added 1328 casualties to the state's COVID-19 death toll. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,10,744 after 2,786 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday, June 15. At present, there are 50,554 active cases in the state. With 5,071 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases soared to 56,049. 178 deaths were reported on Monday. 95 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Until now, a total of 4128 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

(Image credits: twitter.com/sable_amar)