On Tuesday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi came under fire from the Amarinder Singh camp, AAP and SAD for using a private jet for his visit to Delhi. He was accompanied by Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. They met Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at his residence in the national capital along with AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and discussed the formation of the Cabinet. However, they were unable to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is in Shimla at present.

The ex-Punjab CM's former advisor Raveen Thukral, who continues working for Singh in a personal capacity, mocked the notion that the new government cared about the welfare of the poor. Highlighting that the state is facing a financial crisis, he questioned the need to take a private jet ride when a 5-seater official chopper was available. He added, "Wonder who’s paying for such luxury - the state government or Punjab Congress? Can't be Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa or OP Soni for sure. Though eventually, I guess it's the common man who’ll end up footing the bill for their pleasures"!

Taking to Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal remarked, "After saying that they stand with the common man, INC leaders take private jets to travel just 250 KMs from Chandigarh to Delhi. Are there no normal flights or cars that can be used? Or is this chest-thumping aimed at propagation of Gandhi family’s Delhi Darbar culture?" AAP's Punjab secretary Gagandeep Singh Chadha also slammed the move claiming that Congress simply wants to enjoy the perks of power.

Punjab gets new CM

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Though rumour mills were abuzz that Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Channi pipped him to the top post. A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. However, Rawat declared that Congress will fight the next Assembly election under Sidhu's leadership indicating that Channi might not be retained as the CM if the party is re-elected.