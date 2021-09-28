Amarinder Camp MLAs To Seek Punjab Floor Test; CM Channi's Cabinet To Discuss Sidhu

A huge political turmoil erupted after Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Following Sidhu's resignation, his closed aides also followed suit as multiple Punjab Congress leaders tendered their resignation including Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana.

Now, as per sources, eight pro-Captain Amarinder MLAs are likely to meet Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit to demand a floor test of the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Amidst the possibility of the demand for a floor test, a string of MLAs (total 13) are at the residence of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

13 MLAs currently present at Sidhu's residence

Kuljit Nagra Inderbir Bolaria Sukhpal Khaira (left from Sidhu's house) Bawa Henry Razia Sultana (Minister) Former DGP Mohammad Mustafa (Advisor of Sidhu) Dr. Amar Singh (LS MP) Pargat Singh (MLA) Kulbir Zira (MLA) Nirmal Singh (MLA) Raja Warring (Minister) Kiki Dhillon (MLA) Barindermeet Singh Padha (MLA)

Earlier, Captain Amarinder had resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the infighting between him and Navjot Singh escalated. Following Amarinder Singh's resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the new Punjab CM.

Punjab CM Channi calls cabinet meet to discuss Sidhu's resignation

As the demand for floor tests is looming, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Chandigarh to discuss Navjot Sindhu's resignation.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Punjab CM Channi, in a press briefing, when asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu or any friction between them, had said that he had no idea about Sidhu stepping down. "I don't know I have not got any information on this. I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership."

Further, on being asked about Captain Amarinder's visit to New Delhi who is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Channi said, "He is our former CM, he can do whatever he can."

(Image: PTI)