Amarinder Hits Back At Sidhu; Says 'you Have Knack Of Putting Your Foot In Your Mouth'

A war of words erupted between former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on social media after the latter took a dig at Captain's decision to float a new political outfit. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu accused Amarinder Singh of 'closing doors' on him and said that people of Punjab were waiting to 'punish' him for compromising on their interests. He also reminded the ex-CM about the last time that he had formed his own party [Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) in 1992] and won only 856 votes.

You wanted to close doors on me, as i was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power !

Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

Clapping back at Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he had won the 856 votes despite the fact that he had withdrawn his nomination from Kharar after winning unopposed from Samana. In a three-part reply through his media advisor Raveen Thukral's account, the leader asserted that the entire state of Punjab was well-aware that he had won Lok Sabha polls twice and Assembly elections six times. In turn, Captain Amarinder Singh asked Sidhu to focus on his work than waste time attacking him and destroying the Congress party.

‘You do have the knack of putting your foot in your mouth @sherryontopp! The 856 votes you are mocking came even after I withdrew my nomination from Kharar since I’d won unopposed from Samana. So what does that show? Or are you too dumb to understand’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 https://t.co/WXwARektgC — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 27, 2021

‘If I could get those 856 votes just because my name was on the ballot paper after I withdrew from contest, do I even need to spell out what happens when I actually fight? In fact, all Punjab knows I’ve won LS polls twice & Assembly 6 times @sherryontopp’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 27, 2021

‘So why don’t you focus on your work instead of wasting your time attacking me all day long @sherryontopp? Unless you’ve made up your mind to not rest till you’ve destroyed @INCPunjab. And if that’s the case then you’re only making my task easier!’ @capt_amarinder 3/3 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 27, 2021

Amarinder Singh to fight on all 117 seats in Punjab

On Wednesday, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh revealed that he will announce the name and election symbol of his party after the approval of the Election Commission. Addressing a press briefing, he claimed to have fulfilled 92% of the promises in the Congress manifesto during his tenure as the CM and mocked the 18-point programme given to him by the Congress leadership. Moreover, Amarinder Singh revealed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday along with 25-30 others to discuss the farmers' agitation. The ex-CM had also taken the opportunity to attack Sidhu and had claimed that there was a 25% drop in the popularity of Congress after he took charge as the party's Punjab unit president.

Amarinder Singh remarked, "By the time my government was supposed to end which was March, everything would have been completed. Even now I am sure that the programmes which have been started are continuing. I don't want to name the Minister but to say that nothing happened in the last 4 and a half years- these are petty, small and unnecessary statements by people who have been part of my Cabinet."