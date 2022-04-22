Amarinder Raja Takes Charge As Punjab Congress Chief; Shares '3D' Mantra To Party Workers

In a major political development, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday was appointed Congress' chief of Punjab. While Warring was officially handed over the baton to lead the grand old party in the state at Punjab Congress Bhavan, the event had in attendance AICC General Secretary Harish Chaudhary and Former CM Charanjit Channi. Shortly after taking charge as the new Congress president, Amarinder Singh Raja gave a '3-D' mantra to the party volunteers and stated that discipline, dedication and dialogue will be the motto with which the party will carry forward its work in the state.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring previously held the position of Minister of Transport under Charanjit Singh Channi's regime. He has also served as an MLA for two terms and is currently serving his third term in the Gidderbaha constituency.

Navjot resigns, Amarinder gets appointed

In the wake of a shambolic defeat and losing power in Punjab in the recently held assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu relinquished his position as the party's state chief. It is pertinent to mention here that the grand old party's national president Sonia Gandhi also asked state presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur to resign as the party failed to win the assembly in any of the states.

Coming back to Punjab, the party met with its biggest drubbing since 1997 in Punjab in the recently held assembly elections. Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. Sitting Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats from which he contested (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur). This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he had represented in the Assembly since 2007. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment after losing his seat to a debutante AAP candidate. Barring for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all 12 ministers lost their respective seats.

Congress eyes to comeback with Prashant Kishore?

Talking about the current status of the Congress party, they are out of power in every state except Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. They are also in government in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, however, Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai, weeks ago, had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi alleging that the party is being neglected in the MVA government. The party is also a minority in both houses of the Parliament.

Following all these controversies, there are reports that Prashant Kishor, is on his way to joining the grand-old political party and will look to target the 2024 general elections. As per sources, no one has seen the entire presentation which consists of 600 slides so far. Kishor reportedly suggested that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats and form alliances in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra where the party is not in a strong position to challenge BJP.