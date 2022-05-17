Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government as it has requested additional central security forces for the state. Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister stated that the AAP government in Punjab has sought 10 additional companies of central security forces for the state owing to security issues.

However, Singh also recalled AAP's stand last year when it opposed the Centre as it increased the jurisdiction of Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam. It should be noted that many opposition parties, including Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had opposed the move. Captain Amarinder Singh has remarked that the current AAP government in Punjab has admitted security failure. The former Punjab CM also expressed hope that the state government takes up security challenges seriously. It is pertinent to note that Amarinder Singh has been repeatedly raising the security challenges and threats faced by Punjab.

.@AamAadmiParty govt has requested 10 additional companies of central security forces for Punjab.

Same AAP objected, when GoI extended operational jurisdiction of @BSF_India in Punjab.

Having admitted security failure, hope it handles security challenge seriously now. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 17, 2022

BSF's jurisdiction along borders in Assam, West Bengal & Punjab extended

In a major move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in October 2021 had allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction. This gave them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states. Earlier, the BSF was authorised to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

However, the fresh order authorised it to take steps up to an area of 50 km inside the Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along Inda-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders without any hurdles. Additionally, the BSF requires no further permission either from the Centre or the state governments. Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to modify and amend the area and extent of the BSF's operational mandate, as of when needed according to the situation.

Mohali RPG attack

On May 9, a blast was reported in the late hours at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. An investigation later revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 pm. The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in Sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area.

Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident. A total of six accused have been arrested by the Mohali police. The main accused has been identified as Jagdeep Singh who was involved with the other accused Nishan Singh in the rocket launcher attack in Mohali. Jagdeep Singh was later taken into police custody for nine days by the Punjab Police.

Image: ANI, PTI