Amarinder Reminds Sonia Gandhi Of His Feats; Asks If She's Regretting Backing Sidhu Yet

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Captain Amarinder Singh shared a 7-page resignation letter in which he listed his achievement from the start and expressed his shock at Congress handing over its Punjab unit to 'inexperienced hands'. On sharing his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh also announced that ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ will be the name of his new party.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh talked about his 52 years of public life in detail and listed his achievements as a Congress leader. Singh further highlighted how Punjab's Congress thrived under him and his vision. Amarinder Singh also mentioned Operation Blue Star, the 1985 Punjab Accord, Operation Black Thunder and his relationship with the Congress party spanning over five decades. Furthermore, the former Congress leader outlined when he was appointed as President of PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) in 1999 and won 9 Lok Sabha Seats and then subsequently led the party to victory in the 2002 Vidhan Sabha elections, going on to repeat that feat in 2017.

Captain Amarinder's Resignation by Republic World on Scribd

'Completed 92 percent of our manifesto,' says Captain Amarinder Singh

The former Punjab Chief Minister also recalled the assembly, parliamentary and local body elections fought by the Congress under his leadership in recent years. Singh further wrote, "Punjab's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was among the best in the country. Nevertheless, I can mention here that we set a record of completing 92 percent of our manifesto, the highest by any government ever."

In addition to his opposition to the Centre's three new farm laws, He also wrote in detail about his government's stance on the 2015 sacrilege cases and the issues of power deficit and drug addiction in the state of Punjab.

'Sidhu an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state,' writes Captain Amarinder

Captain Amarinder reiterated Congress leader Navjot Sidhu's relationship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and their Army Chief General Bajwa.

"Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you [Sonia Gandhi] chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee," Amarinder Singh wrote in his resignation letter. The former Punjab CM also referred to Sidhu as a 'person of unstable mind' in the letter.

Singh goes on to add, "Unfortunately, rather than being reined in, he [Sidhu] was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you [Sonia Gandhi] chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance off."

"I had told you that Sidhu is a person of unstable mind and you will one day regret this decision and it would be too late by then. I am sure you must be regretting it now" he warned Sonia Gandhi ominously.

(Image: PTI)