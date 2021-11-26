Amarinder Singh Aide Sanjeev Bittu Suspended As Patiala Mayor Post No-confidence Motion

The rift in Congress again came to the fore on Thursday after Amarinder Singh's loyalist and Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu was suspended amid huge drama. A businessman, Bittu started his political career as a worker of the Youth Congress before being appointed as the body's Patiala district unit president in 1996. Elected as a councillor in 2012, he became the Leader of Opposition in the Patiala Municipal Corporation. In 2018, he was elected as the Mayor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation after Congress bagged 59 out of 60 seats.

However, Bittu was forced to prove his majority after over 40 councillors sent a requisition expressing their no-confidence in him. During the voting process inside the Patiala Municipal Corporation, some councillors supporting Bittu alleged that they were dragged by some unknown people to prevent them from casting their votes. After he secured 25 votes in favour and 36 against him, the Sonia Gandhi-led party claimed that he lost the confidence vote. Contesting this assertion, the Patiala Mayor pointed out that the opposition had failed to garner 42 votes, i.e a two-third majority in order to ensure his removal.

Sanjeev Sharma Bittu was quoted as saying by PTI, “I am not a new mayor being elected who needed the number of 31 votes (of councillors). Under the no-confidence motion which was brought, I needed one-third, which I got". However, Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra revealed that Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi will be in charge until new elections are conducted.

Being an ex-officio member of the Patiala Municipal Corporation as he is an MLA from Patiala Urban, Amarinder Singh accused the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government of using the state machinery to intimidate the elected councillors. Advising the officers, he said, “This government is there for just a few weeks more, but you have a long career ahead. So don't invite the wrath of law and strictures and blemish your careers".

He lost the confidence vote & for all intensive purposes, he remains suspended. Dy Mayor will chair Mayor's office till further elections...Such circumstances created due to his own attitude: Punjab Min Brahm Mohindra on Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Bittu losing confidence vote (25.11) pic.twitter.com/TJJm3wpTao — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.